E.ON CEO says state must boost green power but cut consumers' cost

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – E.ON chief executive Johannes Teyssen proposed a green power investment programme by the state but stressed customers should see their contributions cut under a state cap on support fees for the renewable sector.

In a call on Tuesday, Teyssen said power prices were plummeting as demand was eroded in the coronavirus crisis while more green power was being produced, still guaranteeing producers fixed earnings.

Under this current system for support fees, this meant customer prices were likely to “go through the roof,” he said, urging the Berlin government to cap green subsidies and cut energy taxes by paying more from the federal budget.

“We must ensure green power remains affordable, being the key element of climate protection,” he said. “At the same time we must promote the sustainable electrification of sectors like transport and heat through investments for the time after corona.”