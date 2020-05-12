Indonesia moves to end smallholder guarantee meant to empower palm oil farmers

JAKARTA — Palm oil companies will no longer be required to allocate a fifth of their land for smallholder farmers under a new bill, a move activists and officials call harmful to the livelihoods of these farmers. These so-called plasma farms were made mandatory in 2007 to ensure rural communities benefited from the large plantations near them, including through training, supplies of seedlings and fertilizer, guaranteed buyers for their oil palm fruit, and eventual title to the land. But a deregulation bill now making its way through parliament calls for ending the requirement, characterizing it as a hindrance to investment. That, activists say, will leave large palm oil companies with little justification to continue empowering local communities. “If the 20% minimum requirement is gone, then allocating a single hectare of area for plasma farms can be deemed enough,” Syahrul Fitra, a legal researcher at the environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara, told Mongabay. “What’s needed is to ensure the plasma scheme is carried out, not weakened. If it’s removed, then local people will be further pushed aside.” Norman Jiwan, a consultant with TuK Indonesia, an NGO that advocates for social justice in the agribusiness sector, said scrapping the requirement would throw small farmers into legal limbo and deprive them of the training and other assistance they currently get from the companies. “For farmers who aren’t in the plasma scheme yet, they will never get plasma farms,” he told Mongabay. “For those who are in the scheme, they will no longer be seen…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay