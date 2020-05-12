Philippines bids farewell to satellite that launched enviro policy into the space age

MANILA — When reports came out that the microsatellite Diwata-1 of the Philippines had re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on April 6, ending its mission, it made headlines for being the first microsatellite designed, built and operated by Filipinos. Diwata-1 spent four years in space capturing images that have helped pave the way for the use of space technology to analyze environmental change in the Philippines, contributing to science-based approaches to conservation, risk management, and nationwide mapping. The microsatellite orbited the Earth 22,643 times and passed by the Philippines around 4,800 times. It captured 45,572 images of the Earth; Philippine images totaled 17,271. The images covered 114,087 square kilometers (44,049 square miles), or roughly 38% of the Philippines’ land area. Diwata means goddess or deity in Filipino mythology, and diwata figures in tales are valued supernatural beings because they are guardians of nature. Diwata-1 embodied that role by keeping tabs over the Philippines with an array of high-tech imaging equipment. The images they returned helped assess damages from natural disasters and monitor cultural heritage sites and natural resources. Photos for studies on changes in vegetation and ocean productivity were captured, even cloud patterns and weather disturbances. Left: A visual representation of Diwata-1’s coverage of the Philippines during its four-year mission. Right: A derived NDVI image of Mount Pinatubo taken by the Diwata-1 Spaceborne Multispectral Imager sensor on April 19, 2017. The reddish patches represent the local flora in the area. Images courtesy of the STAMINA4Space Program. Through these observation technologies, researchers of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

