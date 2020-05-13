Coronavirus and Antarctica: 'Isolated within isolation'

From BBC

It’s cut off from the rest of the world for months at a time – and there’s not been a single case of coronavirus. So why are the research teams at Antarctica following isolation rules to combat the virus when it’s probably not even on the continent?

“A case of Covid-19 here could be disastrous. So we are taking lockdown measures, too. It feels like we are isolated within the isolation. Prevention is much better than the cure,”

That’s Pradeep Tomar – a medical doctor on a research mission to India’s Bharati base, in Antarctica.

He is five months into a year-long deployment to the station.

And if Covid-19 reached an Antarctic research base, it could be devastating. There’s nowhere else to go, medical facilities are limited – and the likelihood of spreading it to others would be high.

And so despite being on the only continent without any cases of coronavirus, the 23-strong team at the facility has been on lockdown since February.

Anyone coming to Antarctica is now quarantined for 14 days.

And if someone starts showing Covid-19 symptoms in Antarctica, they must be isolated immediately, alongside anyone they’ve had contact with.

There are 29 countries with bases in Antarctica.

And before lockdown started, there would be regular visits to Bharati from neighbouring expeditions.

The visitors’ national flag would be raised for their arrival. The different teams would celebrate important national days together. And if one of the bases needed equipment they did not have to hand, they would borrow it from their neighbours.

“This level of harmony among nations is not visible in the real world,” Dr Tomar says.

But he has not seen anyone from another facility since the beginning of March, when joint activities were paused.

When Dr Tomar arrived at Bharati, on 15