Dangerous levels of heat and humidity rising in frequency, study says

Have you ever stepped outside on a hot, humid day and — instantly starting to sweat — told yourself that the temperature must be higher than what the thermometer says? That's because at higher levels of humidity, sweat evaporates more slowly, making it harder for the human body to cool itself down. The air temperature might only be 32° Celsius (about 90° Fahrenheit), but at a high level of humidity it can feel much hotter than that and the risk of deadly heatstroke rises dramatically. One way scientists deal with this discrepancy is by measuring what's called the "wet bulb" temperature. Similar to the heat index (which factors in humidity to determine what the temperature "feels like"), wet-bulb readings take into account humidity and other factors to assess how weather conditions will affect human health and activity. A wet-bulb temperature (WBT) of 32°C (89.6°F), for example, is about 55.6°C (132°F) on the heat index. At 35°C (95°F) WBT, even a healthy adult in the shade will die within hours. A new study published in the journal Science Advances says this temperature has already been exceeded for brief periods in parts of the Persian Gulf, shattering assumptions that it would take years or decades for climate change to produce such extreme conditions. Similarly high wet-bulb temperatures above 30°C (86°F) were also found to have occurred thousands of times across the world. According to the study, the number of instances per year when the combination of heat and humidity was high enough…

