Large indigenous territories are necessary for culture and biodiversity in Brazil, study says

An indigenous family in Brazil from the Tucuxi group. Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ABrCC BY 3.0 Br. In Brazil, indigenous lands make up 13.5% of the national territory and are home to half a million indigenous peoples speaking 280 distinct languages. New research, published in the journal Land Use Policy, argues that large, legally protected territories are necessary for indigenous peoples to maintain their traditional livelihoods and to safeguard the global-scale environmental benefits provided by these lands. “Our paper entirely rejects the often-proclaimed anti-indigenous political banner in Brazil of ‘Too much land for too few Indians’ (in Portuguese, ‘Muita terra para pouco índio’),” Rodrigo Begotti, of the University of East Anglia in the U.K. and co-author of the study, told Mongabay in an email. The authors were surprised to find higher population densities inside versus outside of nearly half (295) of all physically demarcated indigenous territories in the study. Only 208 Brazilian indigenous lands had the low population densities associated with traditional hunter-gatherer, horticulturalist and semi-nomadic societies. Using census data and land-use maps from indigenous and non-indigenous populations, the researchers analyzed 587 demarcated indigenous territories spanning a combined 1.9 million km2 (735,000 mi2), an area roughly the size of Spain. “Size and geographic distribution of all Brazilian Indigenous Lands. [Indigenous Lands] are represented by magenta polygons, and 10-km buffer areas by yellow contours. Other protected area categories are shown in light green. Abbreviations in the small inset map of South America represent the six major Brazilian biomes. AM: Amazon; AF: Atlantic Forest;…This article was originally published on Mongabay

