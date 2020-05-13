Will fish boom amid pandemic-driven fishing bust?

When World War II broke out in 1939, it triggered an unintended fisheries experiment in the North Sea. Fishing vessels stayed away from fear of being blown up by naval minefields and aerial attacks, ships were requisitioned for war, and sailors drafted. With most fishing paused for the next six years, the North Sea, spanning 575,000 square kilometres, or 222,000 square miles, was turned into an “accidental marine protected area,” researchers wrote in a study published in 2010. The results of the “experiment” were revealing: previously overexploited fish, such as cod, haddock and whiting, rapidly replenished, their sizes increased, and their catch, immediately after the war, shot up. Today, there’s another unprecedented fishing “pause” at play in the oceans. To curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world have constrained people’s movements, which has taken a toll on marine fisheries. Supply chains fragmented, markets closed, fish imports declined, sales dwindled and fewer fishing vessels are reportedly out at sea. For fishing communities and the industry as a whole, this is an exceptional crisis. But could the fishing slowdown give marine life a chance to recover? School of tuna. Image by United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization/ Danilo Cedrone via Wikimedia Commons (public domain). This isn’t yet easy to answer with certainty, experts say. To figure out the impacts on fish stocks, experts rely on two kinds of information: the fishing effort, such as the number of hours or days fished or the size of gear used; and the fish catch, such…This article was originally published on Mongabay

