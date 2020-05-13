With new law, Indonesia gives miners more power and fewer obligations

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s parliament has passed a controversial bill that effectively gives miners bigger concessions and longer contracts, with fewer environmental obligations. Activists have slammed the May 12 passage of the bill, saying it will lead to unbridled exploitation by a mining industry that has already laid waste to large swaths of forest, polluted waterways, and disenfranchised local communities. Among the biggest changes it introduces to the 2009 mining law is the removal of a limit on the size of mining operations under a single permit, capped by the previous law to 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres). “This new mining law will allow mining areas to expand, and that will lead to deforestation,” said Pius Ginting, coordinator of the NGO Action for Ecology and Emancipation of the People (AEER). “This will push people to move deeper into the forests to survive and they will interact with wildlife, and these animals bring viruses to human, increasing the risks of emerging infectious diseases.” Another contentious stipulation is on the automatic renewal of mining contracts; a key provision in the previous law is that the government may not immediately extend expired mining contracts without offering the concessions to state-owned companies first. Under the new bill, however, contract holders would be allowed to automatically renew their permits two more times for 20 years. Activists say this provision would benefit seven major private companies whose permits will soon expire. They include coal miners PT Arutmin Indonesia (whose permit expires in November 2020), PT Kaltim Prima Coal (2021), PT…This article was originally published on Mongabay

