Amazon road projects could lead to Belize-size loss of forest, study shows

Road projects planned for the Amazon Basin over the next five years could lead to the loss of 2.4 million hectares (5.9 million acres) of native forest over a 20-year period — an area the size of Belize. That’s the finding from a new study by researchers from Brazil, the U.S., Bolivia, Colombia and Sweden, who looked at the impacts of 75 road projects stretching a combined 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles). Focusing on some of the largest and most controversial projects planned in five Amazon Basin nations (Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru), the researchers found that the average area of deforestation caused by each project is 33,000 hectares (81,500 acres) — a hundred times the size of New York City’s Central Park. On average, the 24 roadways planned for Brazil — both the construction of new roads and the widening of existing ones — will account for more than half of the deforestation, with 1.42 million hectares (3.5 million acres) of additional logging expected. That amounts to 100 hectares (250 acres) of deforestation per kilometer of road. At least 17% of these works violate environmental legislation and the rights of indigenous peoples, the study finds. With a combined estimated cost of $27 billion, 50% of the projects would generate financial losses, as costs to build and maintain are greater than the benefits they would bring. The research found that the technical feasibility studies for most of the projects, when they exist, ignore socio-environmental impacts. Data to justify decisions related…This article was originally published on Mongabay

