Endangered bats are evolving to fight off an exotic fungal disease

A mysterious disease is wiping out one of the world's smallest bats, the aptly named "little brown bat," which has an extensive range across the United States and Canada. But these tiny mammals, which are classified as an endangered species by the IUCN and Canada's Species at Risk Act, are turning out to be more tenacious than previously thought. New research shows that little brown bats (Myotis lucifugus) could be fighting off the disease through genetic resistance. The disease, white-nose syndrome, comes from a fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans, often abbreviated to Pd. This pathogen is believed to have originated in Asia or Europe, although researchers haven't been able to pinpoint a specific source. It was first detected in Albany, New York, in 2006, and since then, it's spread across North America — from southern Texas to the western seaboard of Newfoundland — killing millions of bats in the process. Some experts refer to white-nose syndrome as one of the deadliest wildlife diseases in modern times. A little brown bat with white-nose syndrome. Image by Ryan von Linden / New York Department of Environmental Conservation / Flickr. Pd grows in cool, moist places, such as caves, which are exactly the environments in which little brown bats and other bat species like to hibernate. "When bats hibernate, their body temperature drops so low that they're basically the same temperature as the cave surface," Giorgia Auteri, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Michigan, told Mongabay. "So the fungus grows on them … it's…

