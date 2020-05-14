Habitat degradation threatens Amazon species; one region offers hope: Studies

The Amazon rainforest is falling to pieces — deep cracks intrude ever farther into old growth forest, while devastating wildfires spring up to consume degraded fragments. This shattering, occurring over decades, is the result of an aggressive modern human economic invasion, as the once continuous tropical foliage is supplanted by roads, dams, cattle herds and soy plantations. With the loss of forest habitat, the rich tapestry of rainforest species too is shredded, as individual species vanish and are replaced by more common, often invasive organisms. The Amazon’s giant anteaters are replaced by rats. The towering, and highly valuable, Brazil nut tree is replaced by weeds. Scarlet Macaws are ousted by vultures. Whatever our personal value judgments may be around these alterations, human disturbance triggers a panoply of ecological processes. And scientists continue carrying out new studies to illuminate how and why species disappear in the wake of human-caused habitat degradation and destruction — with the hope of slowing or stopping the process. The Tawny-crowned Greenlet (Tunchiornis ochraceiceps), one of the species comprising the Amazon mixed flock, is vulnerable to forest fragmentation. Image courtesy of Dr. Cameron Rutt. Fewer flocks flocking together In the Amazon rainforest, as in forests worldwide, birds of a feather aren’t the only ones who flock together. PhD candidate Cameron Rutt from Louisiana State University led a study team to see how forest fragmentation impacts mixed-species flocks of birds, who fly together for protection and to take advantage of their various abilities. The research, published in Biological…This article was originally published on Mongabay

