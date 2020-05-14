Methane observing firm eyes UK for key base

From BBC

The Canadian-based space company GHGSat says it intends to set up a global centre in the UK to analyse the emissions of greenhouse gases.

The firm currently flies the spacecraft making the highest resolution measurements of methane (CH4) in the atmosphere.

This satellite is the first in a planned network of orbiting observers.

The British centre’s job will be to take their data and assess the sources of emissions worldwide.

For methane – an extremely potent greenhouse gas – these sources could be oil and gas facilities, agriculture, hydro-electric dams, coal mines and landfills.

Already, GHGSat is working with operators to identify and plug leaks.

It is estimated that 10 million homes could be heated with the methane escaping – largely undetected – from US oil and gas production plants alone.

In time, GHGSat wants to fly sensors to monitor carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide as well. The latter is a significant emission from international shipping.

Adina Gillespie, a business development director with GHGSat, said the coronavirus pandemic had complicated the company’s search for a European HQ, but wouldn’t slow it.

She hoped to have it set up by the end of the year, she told BBC News.

“We’re well anchored in North America with offices in Canada and in Houston, Texas. The UK would be our global analytics hub,” she explained.

The company launched its first satellite, called “Claire”, in 2016. It delivers 12km by 12km spot measurements of methane in the air. Features larger than 50m across can be sensed. This is sufficient to identify point sources.

The next generation of spacecraft will have sharper vision still, down to 25m per pixel. The first of these enhanced sensors, “Iris”, is booked to go up in June, with a third, “Hugo”, to follow later in 2020.

Ten more satellites should fill out the network in 2021 and