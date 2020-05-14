Naga tribes of Myanmar face loss of land and forest under new law

The Naga tribes inhabit the hills in the northwestern corner of Myanmar and northeast India. They had long been isolated from outside culture, dwelling in independent village republics. This protected them from the land grabs that have been so prevalent in the rest of Myanmar. For centuries, tribes could sustain themselves by following their own customary tenure system, deciding who can use and manage different resources. Their traditional rules have guided them in the effective management of the properties that belong to separate or multiple households, clans, villages and whole tribes. However, their rights and culture have been recently undermined by amendments to the Myanmar’s Law on Vacant, Fallow and Virgin (VFV) Land. The essence of the dispute lies in the issue of shifting arable lands, called jhum or dengyo. The law categorizes these lands as VFV and thus makes them particularly susceptible to expropriation. Another law, on farmlands, does not recognize this form of cultivation, leaving forest-based Naga tribes at peril of losing all claims to the lands and forests that they manage rotationally. View on the Saramati Peak on the Myanmar-Indian Border which is of spiritual importance to Makuri subtribe. Photo by Robert Bociaga. “We were not sure if we can retain access to the forest in the future,” says Yo Ela, a tribesman from Somra, on the Myanmar-India border. “We had been cultivating the forest since generations but suddenly the government claimed rights to it. We were forced to revise our rules and cut the timber down…This article was originally published on Mongabay

