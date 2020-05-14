Ozone layer: Concern grows over threat from replacement chemicals

From BBC

Substances used for air conditioning in almost all new cars are building up in the environment and may pose a threat to human health, researchers say.

These “ozone friendly” chemicals have been introduced to replace products that were damaging the ozone layer.

Now widely used across industry, these alternatives do not break down in the environment.

Scientists have now found increasing levels of these chemicals in Arctic ice samples dating back to the 1990s.

The Montreal Protocol is regarded as one of the most successful environmental treaties ever adopted.

Signed back in 1987, it committed countries to regulate their use of chlorofluorocarbon chemicals (CFCs) that had recently been found to be depleting the ozone layer.

A growing hole in the ozone over Antarctica had been detected in the mid-1980s and there was serious concern about the threat it posed to human health.

CFCs were then widely used in refrigeration, in air conditioning, as solvents and in aerosol sprays.

In the intervening decades, alternative products that are less harmful to the ozone layer were introduced.

As a result, researchers have reported progress in reducing the size of the hole.

However, there are now concerns that the solution may be inadvertently damaging the environment and threatening human health.

Canadian researchers, studying ice samples from the Arctic dating back to the 1990s, have found “dramatically” increasing levels of ozone replacements called short chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids (scPFCAs).

“We’re seeing much, much larger levels, on the order of 10 times higher now than we saw before the Montreal Protocol,” said Prof Cora Young, from York University in Toronto, the study’s corresponding author.

“We don’t know a lot about them and their potential toxicity, but we do know that we are committing the environment to a great deal of contamination.”

The compounds being detected in the Arctic are in the same class as perfluoroalkyl