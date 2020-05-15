A Philippine village on lockdown delivers nearly 300 turtle hatchlings to sea

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines — Villagers in the southern Philippines taking part in a program to protect turtle nesting sites have recorded their most successful season in recent years, with nearly 300 hatchlings released into the sea in the first half of May alone — and more expected before the month ends. Residents of the barangay, or village, of Candiis, in the coastal town of Magsaysay, released a first batch of 144 hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings on May 1, and a second batch, of 155, on May 12. The IUCN classifies the hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricate) as critically endangered, with its population declining by as much as 80% in the past decade. In the Philippines, this turtle species is among the most trafficked on the black market, coveted for its shell, which is carved into ornaments and baubles. Magsaysay is home to a 612-hectare (1,512-acre) site declared a critical hawksbill turtle habitat, with nesting sites in the barangays of Candiis, San Isidro and Damayohan. Locals were overjoyed at the release, said Rolando Pagara, a village council member who leads the community turtle conservation in Candiis. It’s the first time that no eggs were spoiled, he told Mongabay; the town has seen at least a 50% decline in hatchlings in recent years due to rising sea levels, which cause the eggs buried on the beach to spoil. “Yesterday at around 5 in the afternoon while I checked the nesting ground and make sure the protected barriers are in place, I saw…This article was originally published on Mongabay

