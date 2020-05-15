Amid lockdown, Sri Lankans nurture their own oases through home gardening

COLOMBO — On April 22, Sri Lanka eased its nationwide lockdown that was imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That sparked a buying rush for essential goods, primarily food. But another type of commodity was also high on shoppers’ lists: organic fertilizers, seeds, and clay pots. Demand was so strong that people lined up in queues with little regard for physical distancing guidelines as they sought out home gardening essentials. Goods have become scarce since the lockdown on March 16, with food supplies from the northwest and central parts of the island suspended to contain the spread of COVID-19. With a shortage of rice and vegetables looming as part of the “new normal,” there has been a heightened interest in home gardening among even urban Sri Lankans. During the lockdown, farming supply stores liked this one in the southern Matara area were among the few businesses still being patronized as people lined up to buy seeds, fertilizer and terracotta pots for home gardening. Image by Malaka Rodrigo. Promoting home gardens online Tips and tutorials on home gardening have flourished on Youtube and Facebook, with people showcasing their small-time cultivation efforts to the world. Nuwan Nilamuni, a member of a local government authority in southern Sri Lanka, set up a Facebook group with colleagues in late March to encourage home gardening and provide a platform to discuss gardening issues. The group reached 100,000 members within a month. Similar groups have mushroomed on social media platforms during the lockdown, while existing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay