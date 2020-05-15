Disaster interrupted: How you can help save the insects

A tiger beetle (Cicindela aurulenta). Photo by Pen Araneae( CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) Life can’t function without insects. At least, not for long. Dutifully, they pollinate, break down waste, cycle nutrients, move seeds, and touch every web of life, filling endless functional niches across the globe. And though we are seeing mass global insect declines, there may be hope. In a newly published paper, a group of nearly 30 scientists from around the world offers suggestions for land managers, policymakers, individuals and others to protect insects. The solutions paper was published alongside scientists’ warning to humanity on insect extinctions, in which the group expresses its deep concerns about global insect declines. “The truth is that we need invertebrates but they don’t need us,” renowned biologist E.O. Wilson wrote in 1987. “If human beings were to disappear tomorrow, the world would go on with little change … But if invertebrates were to disappear, I doubt the human species could last more than a few months.” According to the largest study of insect populations to date, insect populations are declining by about 0.92% per year, amounting to 24% fewer insects in 30 years and 50% fewer in 75 years. The authors suggest nine things that individuals can do to help out the insects, including: Mow your lawn infrequently or get rid of it; Plant native plants, which are all that many insects need to survive; Go organic and avoid pesticides — your own back yard is a good place to start; Leave stumps,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay