Legendary entomologist Terry Erwin passes away at age 79

The famed entomologist Terry L. Erwin, a prolific scholar who revolutionized the scientific understanding of the diversity of life on Earth and set up some of the world’s first global conservation programs, died on May 11, 2020, at the age of 79. Those who knew him and worked with him remembered him as a beloved mentor and friend to many. “Terry was among the most influential entomologists of his generation, using his deep expertise in the taxonomy and ecology of beetles to catalyze the modern sciences of biodiversity and tropical forest conservation,” Kirk Johnson, director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, said in a statement. Terry Erwin (1940-2020). Photo via Zookeys. Erwin is perhaps best known for his estimate of the number of species on the planet. In the early 1980s, he fogged whole trees in the tropics with insecticide and caught the fallout in sheets to determine the diversity of arthropods in the canopy. He used that number to estimate that there may be up to 30 million species living on the Earth, a figure that was much higher than previous estimates of around 1.5 million and one that “revolutionized the study of biodiversity,” Johnson said. The resulting paper from this study, published in 1982, has been cited more than 1,300 times and his ideas have made their way into pop culture (see the bumper sticker and Gary Larson cartoon inspired by Erwin). His method of fogging also paved the way for a new generation of canopy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

