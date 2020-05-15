'Surge' in illegal bird of prey killings since lockdown

From BBC

The wildlife charity the RSPB says it has been “overrun” by reports of birds of prey being illegally killed since the lockdown started six weeks ago.

Species of raptors (birds of prey) that had been targeted include hen harriers, peregrine falcons, red kites, goshawks, buzzards and a barn owl.

The wildlife charity described the crimes as “orchestrated”.

It said the “vast majority” had connections with shooting estates, or land managed for shooting.

Some raptors are known to feed on pheasant and grouse chicks.

The head of the RSPB’s investigations unit, Mark Thomas, told the BBC it was like “the Wild West” out in the countryside. He said people who wanted to kill birds of prey had been “emboldened” by the absence of walkers and hikers.

He said the surge correlated exactly with the date the lockdown was imposed.

At this time of year he said that the RSPB would normally be getting three or four reports of the killing of protected bird species each week. They now have three or four reports of a killing each day, and they are coming from across the country.

The wildlife charity alleges that the incidents are overwhelmingly connected with land managed for sport shoots. Raptors prey on bird species that have been specifically reared for be killed for sport, like grouse or pheasant.

Mr Thomas said, “I am genuinely disturbed. in more than 20 years of investigating, I’ve never seen anything like it. We are having to put ongoing investigations on hold in order to triage all these reports… This isn’t youngsters with air rifles but orchestrated wildlife crime.”

According to the RSPB, on 29 March a buzzard was found shot at Shipton, near York. Its wing was fractured in two places and an X-ray revealed several