'Golden tongue' helps ensure maple syrup quality

From BBC

Scientists have developed a “golden tongue” to help producers test the quality of maple syrup.

A team of researchers from Canada used the precious metal to develop a way of checking whether samples were “off flavour”.

The test used nanoparticles of gold, which normally looked red but appeared blue when the sample of syrup was deemed to be below a premium grade.

The details have been published in the Analytical Methods journal.

Maple syrup is synonymous with the north-eastern reaches of North America.

Its production is one of the oldest agriculture enterprises in the US and Canada, with a history stretching back hundreds of years.

Native Americans first discovered the elixir made from the sap of sugar maples, before passing on the technique to settlers.

Today, the global market for maple syrup is estimated to be in excess of US$1.2bn (£970m).

Sweet taste of spring

Once the first signs of spring are on the temporal horizon and the sap in the sugar maples (Acer saccharum) begins to rise, farmers set up a network of taps in the trunk of the trees to draw off the sweet produce.

On average, the maple syrup season lasts for four to six weeks, with the sweetness and robustness of flavour changing over that period.

In order to produce the maple syrup that we pour over pancakes or use in cooking, the sap flows from the trees to sugar shacks or sugar huts, where the fluid is boiled and much of its water content is evaporated.

From an initial mixture of 98% water and 2% sugar, the finished syrup consists of 33% water and 67% sugar. On average, 40 litres of sap is needed to produce one litre of syrup.

Just as the characteristic of wine is determined by the “terroir”, in other words the unique aspects of the vineyard, such as