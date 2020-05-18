Indonesian miners eyeing EV nickel boom seek to dump waste into the sea

JAKARTA — As Indonesia ramps up its mining sector to feed the world’s hunger for zero-emission vehicles, it is faced with a problem: what to do with all the waste. Now, companies building the nation’s first factories to produce the elements that power electric vehicles are seeking permission to dump billions of tons of potentially toxic waste into the waters of the Coral Triangle, home to the highest diversity of corals and reef fishes anywhere on the planet. In January, two companies presented plans to use the method, known as deep-sea tailings disposal, or DSTD, to Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, according to presentation documents seen by Mongabay. Neither company appears to have received permission from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, which must approve the practice, though factories pitching to dump waste in the ocean are already under construction. Environmental advocates and researchers worry that the quest to profit from the global clean-energy transition will come at a cost to marine life in the Coral Triangle, a region encompassing part of Indonesia and several other countries in the western Pacific. Image by the Coral Triangle Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries, and Food Security, Public Domain. Nickel mining, increasingly pushed to meet rising demand for batteries, has long been a core industry for Indonesia. Smelting for battery nickel produces large amounts of acidic waste full of heavy metals, and how to deal with the waste is one of the most important decisions in a smelting project. Fewer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

