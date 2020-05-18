It’s time to implement solutions that make the bushmeat trade unnecessary (commentary)

The coronavirus has rocked the foundations of societies across the globe. Since the virus originated in wildlife, there has been public outcry demanding the closure wildlife meat markets. Neglected thus far, however, is consideration of the highly destructive and ongoing mass trade of wildlife by bushmeat hunters in rural Asian, African, and South American communities—an essential consideration in preventing the next pandemic. While pressuring governments to issue bans and closures of wet markets holds real value for preventing the emergence of infectious disease, it does not solve the widespread issue of bushmeat circulation between hunters and their families, and subsequently to people globally. The demand for this bushmeat within these rural communities will exist regardless of whether or not the wet markets are open. Controlling the informal trade of bushmeat will be immensely challenging in many developing nations, as hunters rely on bushmeat sales to make a living to feed and school their children. Nor can we expect that with closing these markets there will come sudden change to age-old traditional, spiritual, and cultural beliefs, or that the hunters themselves will be able to find alternative jobs and means of income. It’s time we pan out from the myopic perspective we have been obsessing about—the wet markets—and instead implement a comprehensive package of initiatives that targets both the bushmeat hunting practices as well as the underlying social constructs which sustain them. See related: What’s in a name? ‘Wet markets’ may hide true culprits for COVID-19 Without considering the local issues…This article was originally published on Mongabay

