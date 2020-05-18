Project seeks 4D view of Earth's mantle

From BBC

Some of the most sophisticated models of the Earth’s interior ever constructed will be produced in a new project led from Cardiff University.

Researchers want to simulate the behaviour of the mantle.

This solid rock layer, which resides between the planet’s core and crust, moves very slowly over time – roughly at the speed that a fingernail grows.

The scientists will investigate its complex pattern of upwellings and downwellings.

The team hopes its new circulation models will provide fresh insights into how the mantle has influenced the Earth’s surface over hundreds of millions of years.

“In the same way that the study of DNA has given us a whole new framework to understand biology, evolution and even this coronavirus we now face – so I want to look to the interior of the Earth to better understand how our planet, our single and sole ‘spaceship’, really works,” project leader Prof Huw Davies told BBC News.

Everyone is now familiar with plate tectonics – the description of how the rigid outer shell of our planet (its lithosphere) moves and is recycled.

Great strides have been made in developing this theory in the 50 years since it came to prominence.

For example, early ideas suggested the plates simply rode convection cells in the mantle like groceries on a supermarket check-out belt.

But we can now see that it’s actually the weight of the ocean plates where they underthrust the continents that plays the major role in driving this remarkable system.

Cold, dense rock at plate margins pulls on everything behind as it sinks into the mantle. And like the slinky dog that’s started its journey downstairs, it needs little encouragement to maintain the momentum.

Nonetheless, what goes down is coming back up because the heat of the interior has to be managed and redistributed.

The new project will focus