For Freedom the gorilla, a months-long journey back to the wilds of Cameroon

In mid-December 2019, a team of veterinarians and caregivers looked on as a gorilla named Freedom quickly disappeared out of sight, the pounding of his feet on the forest floor soon the only indication of his presence. The crew had traveled 12 hours across Cameroon by car and boat to transport the nearly 140-kilogram (300–pound) male western lowland gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) to his new wild home following three months of human care. "It was a moment of incredible relief, joy and pride, and one that I and the team will never forget," says Rachel Hogan, director of Ape Action Africa, via e-mail. It was also the first time that a rescued gorilla had been returned to the wild in Cameroon. Freedom, a western lowland gorilla, wandered into a wildlife sanctuary in Cameroon. Male western lowland gorillas generally leave their natal groups as they mature, but Freedom had wandered into an area that was unsafe for wild apes. Image by Passion Planet. Freedom's forest homecoming was a hopeful ending to a story that started on Aug. 24, when he wandered into Ape Action Africa's Mefou Park. The group initially thought he was a resident of the sanctuary, which is home to 25 rescued gorillas and hundreds of other primates. They soon discovered that he was a wild gorilla who had probably roamed into the area after leaving his natal group to find a mate. But now he was in an unsafe situation. "We couldn't have left Freedom where he was…

