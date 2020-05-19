For Indonesia’s captive wildlife, lockdown measures may prove deadly

JAKARTA — Measures aimed at halting the spread of the novel coronavirus in Indonesia have meant tough times for Indonesia’s captive animals, both at wildlife rehabilitation facilities and in the country’s poorly regulated zoos. Earlier this year, Indonesia’s conservation department at the environment ministry alerted animal rehabilitation facilities and zoos about the potential for captive wildlife to be infected with COVID-19 from humans. The ministry subsequently ordered 33 centers across the archipelago to postpone releasing rescued individuals into the wild to protect them from contracting the highly contagious virus. But rehabilitation facilities are still allowed to take in newly rescued animals. The government also instructed all zoos to shut to the public. “Two percent of all extinction is caused by diseases. It’s one of the threats that experts are still pretty much unfamiliar with,” Indra Exploitasia, the ministry’s director of biodiversity conservation, said in a recent webinar. Indonesia is home to many endemic and threatened species, some on the brink of extinction. The lifeline for many of these species has been captive breeding or in-situ conservation efforts. One of two baby orangutans confiscated by authorities from their previous owners who had kept the endangered animals as pets. Image by Ayat S. Karokaro/Mongabay Indonesia. While the COVID-19 protocols are deemed necessary, they’ve resulted in zoos and wildlife rescue centers being deprived of revenue while still having to bear the operational costs of feeding and caring for the animals. A survey published in April by the Indonesian Zoo Association (PKBSI) showed that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

