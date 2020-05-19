How a changing climate threatens Sri Lanka’s dragonflies and damselflies (commentary)

As climate change impact dramatically alters the world we live in, the biodiversity around us is also experiencing rapid and alarming changes. For dragonflies and damselflies (odonates), having an amphibious life cycle with an exclusively aquatic larval stage and a terrestrial adult stage, the changing climate has both direct and indirect impacts. These gossamer-feathered, highly seasonal creatures emerge as adults during specific periods of the year and live only a few weeks as adults. This short life span adds to the vulnerability they experience owing to climatic change. Laboratory experiments conducted on developing odonate larvae by exposing them to different water temperatures have shown that they tend to experience higher mortality rates at higher temperatures. It has also been observed that the individuals that develop in warmer water tend to develop smaller wings compared to body size. As the relative wing size decreases they will experience a higher wing load, making these individuals have less dispersal ability compared to other individuals. Higher water temperatures also cause the larvae to develop more quickly and emerge as adults sooner, thus affecting seasonality. This matters to odonates, because they time their emergence with seasonal changes in their environment. In Sri Lanka, most odonates emerge with the onset of the monsoon rains and are active throughout the monsoon season. Some of the wet-zone forest-dwelling endemics, in particular, are only seen on the wing between April and October, while the dry-zone species are more abundant between November and April. The Adam’s shadowdamsel is a range-restricted…This article was originally published on Mongabay

