In Indonesia’s new rice plan, experts see the blueprint of an epic past failure

JAKARTA — Nyoman Suryadiputra says he still vividly remembers the time he traveled deep into the heart of the lush tropical peat forests of Indonesian Borneo in 1996 to document an ambitious agricultural project. The mega rice project (MRP), initiated in 1995 under the rule of the strongman Suharto, was on a scale like no other: a million hectares (2.5 million acres) of rice plantations — an area twice the size of the island of Bali — on peatlands across Central Kalimantan province to boost food security. During his time there, Suryadiputra, today the executive director of Wetlands International Indonesia, captured the ambitious project on a Betamax camcorder. What he witnessed was an unmitigated disaster. “Monkeys were running away when the excavators were moving in,” he told Mongabay. “And there were a lot of excavators that sank [into the peatlands] because the soils were soft while the excavators could weigh up to 22 tons.” He also saw thousands of kilometers of canals being dug to drain the peat soils, all without any environmental impact assessment. “When I was there, the workers were digging a canal from the west, while the others were digging from the east,” Suryadiputra said. “When these workers were about to meet in the middle, suddenly they said ‘stop!’ It turned out that there’s a lake there. At that time, the satellite technology might not be as sophisticated as now, so they just dug” without a clear plan. The government brought in farmers from Java and Bali…This article was originally published on Mongabay

