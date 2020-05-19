Siberia experiences hottest spring on record, fueling wildfires

A few hundred miles south of the Arctic Circle, the small town of Boguchany in Siberia, Russia, had its hottest April on record. On April 25, the temperature soared to 31° Celsius (87.8° Fahrenheit), even though it should be much cooler at this time of the year. Other parts of Siberia, and the greater continent of Asia, also experienced record heat. On April 27, the temperature in Tokmak, Kyrgyzstan, reached 35.1°C (95.2°F), while at Ayding Lake, China, the temperature peaked at 43.5°C (110.3°F). Over the past few months, Europe has also been dealing with abnormal heat during its warmest winter on record. A satellite image taken on April 29, 2020, showing fires raging in various regions of Siberia. Image by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS). In Siberia, the high temperatures gave way to wildfires. On April 27, a satellite system operated by NASA captured an image of red flames and smoke blowing through at least nine regions near Kemerovo and Novosibirsk in Siberia. Anton Beneslavskiy, a forest fire and climate emergency expert with Greenpeace International in Moscow, said it’s very concerning that fires were burning in Siberia this early in the season. “This year’s fire season has started extremely early, and fires became intensive from the very beginning,” Beneslavskiy told Mongabay in an email. “That means a possible ‘long fire summer’ with a lot of forest destruction.” Last year, fires swept through 15 million hectares (37 million acres) of forest in Siberia, although official numbers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

