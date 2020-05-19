Tech made to find galaxies sets its sights on wildfires

In mid-October, 1991, a wildfire swept across the hillsides of northern Oakland, California, killing 25 people and injuring 150 more. By the time it was under control, around 1,500 acres of wildlands and urban areas had been scorched, including 3,000 homes. At the time of the fire, Carl Pennypacker was working at the University of California, Berkeley, as an astrophysicist, using novel technology to search hundreds of galaxies a night for tiny bright spots that signaled exploding supernovae. His group became known as the Supernovae Cosmology Project, and won many awards including the Nobel Prize for discovering that the expansion of the universe is accelerating. However, the events of October 1991 set his sights a little closer to home. The Oakland fire had blazed through neighborhoods and forests just a few miles from his house, ultimately causing 1.5 billion dollars of damage. “It was really so obvious that this [work] should be done to help humans,” he told Mongabay. Together with his colleagues, Pennypacker worked out what would happen if they turned their powerful satellites inwards to the earth and devised a way to measure increases in light that might signal a fire instead of a supernova. “It blew us away how easy it was to detect these fires,” Pennypacker said . “We never got a signal that good in my whole life in astrophysics.” An illustration of how satellites could be used to detect fires shortly after ignition. Image courtesy of Carl Pennypacker. In 2013, Pennypacker and his team…This article was originally published on Mongabay

