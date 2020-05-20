Climate change: Top 10 tips to reduce carbon footprint revealed

From BBC

Climate change can still be tackled – but only if people are willing to embrace major shifts in the way we live, a report says.

The authors have put together a list of the best ways for people to reduce their carbon footprints.

The response to the Covid-19 crisis has shown that the public is willing to accept radical change if they consider it necessary, they explain.

And the report adds that government priorities must be re-ordered.

Protecting the planet must become the first duty of all decision-makers, the researchers argue.

The authors urge the public to contribute by adopting the carbon-cutting measures in the report, which is based on an analysis of 7,000 other studies.

Top of the list is living car-free, which saves an average of 2.04 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person annually.

This is followed by driving a battery electric car – 1.95 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person annually – and taking one less long-haul flight each year – 1.68 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person.

Switching to a vegan diet will help – but less than tackling transport, the research shows.

It says popular activities such as recycling are worthwhile, but don’t cut emissions by as much.

Change of mindset

The lead author, Dr Diana Ivanova from Leeds University, told BBC News: “We need a complete change of mindset.

“We have to agree how much carbon we can each emit within the limits of what the planet can bear – then make good lives within those boundaries.

“The top 10 options are available to us now, without the need for controversial and expensive new technologies.”

Dr Ivanova said the coronavirus lockdown has shown that many people could live without cars if public transport, walking and cycling were improved.

Her research highlights rich people who typically take more flights, drive bigger cars and consume