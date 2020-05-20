Ecuador’s Kichwa implement innovative approach to rainforest conservation

The need to conserve and protect global forests is clear and urgent. Indigenous populations like the Amazonian Kichwa have recognized the need for action to prevent the worst effects of climate change, deforestation and impacts on species. To this end, one Kichwa community is implementing innovative sustainable agroforestry practices in the Ecuadoran Amazon. An indigenous population of approximately 55,000, the Kichwa live in the Ecuadoran rainforest that spreads from the Andean foothills to the Amazonian lowlands. They are all too aware of the threats to their livelihoods and territory, an area that covers more than 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) that was secured following the 1992 protest in Pastaza where they demanded their land rights. The primary threats are the same as elsewhere in the Amazon: forest fires, the introduction of cattle and roads, slash-and-burn agriculture for monoculture, like palm oil, encroachment of human settlements, as well as illegal logging, mining, and oil and gas extraction. A community-led response In the face of these threats, a group of Kichwa smallholder farmers in the so-called 24 de Mayo community near the town of Loreto, in the province of Orellana, have organized. They are implementing innovative approaches to forest conservation on their community’s 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) through the indigenous-owned business Ally Guayusa and a unique set of partnerships. “We are a farmer-owned cooperative accountable to the community to produce, harvest, process and sell organic guayusa [Ilex guayusa] tea for local and international markets,” said Leonor Andy, the general manager of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

