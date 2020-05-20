From crisis to solutions for communities and African conservation (commentary)

The coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic has created a profound crisis for conservation efforts in eastern and southern Africa as a result of the sudden cessation of all international travel in a region where nature-based tourism and conservation are closely interdependent. The region’s unique wildlife populations and other natural assets — centered on spectacular landscapes such as the Serengeti and Okavango — underpin a multi-billion dollar ‘wildlife economy’ that has surged in recent decades. The growing economic value of wildlife tourism across the region has helped spur and governments, private landowners, and local communities to all make growing space for wildlife through conservation areas and investments. One of the most important regional trends is the expansion of conservation initiatives on community lands, often as a result of the interest by local people in creating new economic opportunities from wildlife tourism. In Kenya, local conservancies created by private or community landowners now span over six million hectares, an equivalent land area to the entire extent of the country’s national parks and reserves. A recent World Bank report found that these areas earn about $12 million annually from tourism, while helping build a national tourism industry that accounts for about 9% of the country’s GDP. Around the Maasai Mara, Kenya’s most important wildlife area, over 14,000 Maasai landowners earned nearly $5 million last year from lease fees paid by tourism ventures operating on about 15 conservancies. Photo by Felipe Rodriguez. Namibia, which created communal conservancies in the mid-1990s as a way to grant rights…This article was originally published on Mongabay

