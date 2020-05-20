Indonesia may bar citizens from working on foreign fishing boats after spate of deaths

JAKARTA — Indonesia is considering a ban to prevent its citizens going abroad to work on foreign fishing vessels, after the latest report that one of them had died and was dumped at sea by a Chinese-flagged boat. “The fisheries minister is pushing for a moratorium while we fix up the procedures for the future,” Zulficar Mochtar, the ministry’s director-general of capture fisheries, said in a recent online press conference. He added that the moratorium could be imposed as soon as June and last for six months. The foreign ministry says it is looking into the allegation that the crew of the Luqing Yuan Yu 623 dumped the body of an Indonesian crewman in the waters off Somalia after he died on board on Jan. 16. According to the ministry, the work placement agency that recruited the man for the job claimed to have notified his relatives about his death and “burial” at sea. The company said it had also notified Indonesian authorities, but the foreign ministry, the manpower ministry and the national agency for migrant worker protection, or BNP2TKI, said they were never notified. Many Indonesian migrant workers on board foreign fishing boats have been subjected to overwork, withholding of wages, debt bondage, and physical and sexual violence. Image courtesy of Greenpeace. The latest report comes just days after news emerged, along with video, of three other Indonesians being dumped at sea after dying on board three tuna longliners operated by China’s Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. Ltd. The men…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay