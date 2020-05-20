Michigan dams collapse, residents told to evacuate

Aerial view of water from a broken Edenville Dam seen flooding the area as it flows towards Wixom Lake in Michigan, U.S. in this still frame obtained from social media video dated May 19, 2020. RYAN KALETO/via REUTERS

(Reuters) – Michigan’s county of Midland said on Tuesday two dams have collapsed due to storm and heavy rains in the past few days and residents nearby were told to evacuate immediately.

“The Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam have failed. Residents of Edenville and Sanford should evacuate immediately,” a statement from the county said.

A slow-moving storm doused Michigan with heavy rains over the past several days, triggering fears of imminent dam failure and flood warnings across the state, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.

Residents were also advised to seek higher ground as far as possible from the Tittabawassee river.

Two rivers in Michigan, the Tittabawassee River in Midland and the Rifle River near Sterling, were in major flooding stage, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS also said it issued a flash flood emergency in locations downstream of the failed dams.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in paragraph one)