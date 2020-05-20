Sir Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit hopes for rocket flight this weekend

From BBC

British businessman Sir Richard Branson is looking to this weekend to debut one of his new space systems.

Virgin Orbit, based in California, will put satellites above the Earth, using a rocket that’s launched from under the wing of a jumbo jet.

The maiden mission, to be conducted out over the Pacific Ocean, could take place as early as Saturday.

Assuming this demonstration is successful, Virgin Orbit hopes to move swiftly into commercial operations.

It already has a rocket built at its Long Beach factory for a second mission.

There is an emerging market for small, lower-cost satellites, whose developers are seeking more flexible and affordable ways of getting their assets into space.

Virgin Orbit is one of a number of companies now racing to meet this demand. Other contenders include the Rocket Lab outfit, which sends up its vehicles from a ground launch pad in New Zealand; but there are tens of other small rocket start-ups at various stages of development.

Sir Richard had originally planned to run his satellite-launch business as part of his tourist spaceplane venture, known as Virgin Galactic, but decided eventually to split the projects into separate entities.

The businessman will not be in California at the weekend to witness the demonstration. He’ll be following events remotely.

Virgin Orbit engineers will only proceed with the test mission if the weather over the Pacific launch zone is favourable.

If it is, the former Virgin Atlantic jumbo, now named Cosmic Girl, will carry the rocket, dubbed LauncherOne, to an altitude of about 35,000ft (10km), where it will drop the liquid-fuelled booster into a freefall.

Roughly four seconds into that fall, as Cosmic Girl banks hard to the right, LauncherOne will ignite its Newton Three engine to begin the climb to orbit. The dummy payload atop the rocket’s upper-stage will be released after 32 minutes.

