Calls for end to business with paper giant APP over Sumatra land disputes

JAKARTA — A broad coalition of civil society groups has called on investors and buyers to stop doing business with Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), one of the world’s biggest paper producers, over ongoing land disputes with villagers in Indonesia. The coalition, consisting of 90 environmental and human rights groups from countries including Indonesia, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, China, Australia and the U.S., published its call in an open letter on May 15. It said investors and buyers should be aware that APP had failed to fulfill a 2013 promise to respect local communities rights and resolve its social conflicts. “Seven years after its commitment, the company is far from being on track to resolve its legacy conflicts,” the coalition said. “Worse yet, its forestry operations continue to create new violations and abuses.” It called on “buyers and investors to avoid brands and papers linked to APP, Sinar Mas, Paper Excellence and their sister companies controlled by APP’s owner, the Widjaya family. We hope all parties conducting business with APP, or planning to, will be able to take a strong position immediately in relation to the latest incident.” The incident in question centers around pulpwood producer PT Wirakarya Sakti (WKS), a subsidiary of APP, which is embroiled in a long-standing conflict with residents of the village of Lubuk Mandarsah, in Sumatra’s Jambi province, over 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) of ancestral land. The villagers allege a litany of violations by the company, the latest being in March, when WKS flew…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay