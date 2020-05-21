Community forest enterprises provide win for forests and people: Study

What do countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Nepal and Namibia have in common? All four are home to rich repositories of biodiversity. But each country has also developed models for community management of natural resources, demonstrating that sustainable and inclusive development is possible. A study published by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) aimed to pick out the factors that contribute to the success of these projects. The authors say they have identified keys to support such community efforts as a way to conserve their forests and biodiversity. In Guerrero, Mexico, the community of Los Fresnos de Puerto Rico manages its local forests. Image courtesy of the National Forestry Commission of Mexico (CONAFOR). Iliana Monterroso, a CIFOR researcher and co-author of the study, says it’s important that governments not only acknowledge the collective rights of the communities, but also create the conditions for communities to exercise these rights. She also emphasizes the importance of driving investment in these community models. If there is investment in community resource management, she says, “We all win: the forest, the state and the communities.” Four experiences of community management For their study, researchers chose Mexico, Guatemala, Nepal and Namibia because each country has laws in place to recognize the rights to manage common goods. In Mexico, between 60% and 70% of forests are found on land belonging to communities or communally farmed lands, known as ejidos. However, it was not until the early 1980s that communities convinced the government to recognize their right to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

