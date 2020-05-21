Consider what’s below the canopy, too, when counting up protected forest areas (commentary)

The screech of scarlet macaws high overhead. The dawn rumble of howler monkeys. The hammering of a greater spotted woodpecker. These are some of the sounds I have had the pleasure of hearing in forests and woodlands I have visited. But sounds like these cannot be taken for granted. It is long established that more and more of the world’s forests are becoming “empty” or “silent.” This has all kinds of ecological consequences, but notably hinders a forests’ ability to regenerate and hence its ability to absorb and store carbon. It has been a challenge, however, to put a global measure on this worsening trend for forest wildlife. This is one reason that global goals and targets on forests, including for example the New York Declaration on Forests, the Sustainable Development Goals and even the Aichi Targets on biodiversity, have only focused on areas of forest gained or lost and not the health of those forests. Indeed, the recently released UN figures on forest cover show a consistent slowing in the loss of forest cover, but commentators have highlighted that these statistics reflect only quantity of forest and not quality. WWF and other organizations are trying to address this blindspot. Last year with our partners we published Below the Canopy and the science underpinning which will be published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society journal in June. Today that research is featured in the 2020 State of the World’s Forests publication from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This report, released every two years, is an important companion to their forest statistics…This article was originally published on Mongabay

