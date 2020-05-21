Coronavirus puts Brazil’s quilombos at risk; will assistance come?

A quilombola woman. “No one points out in the mainstream media that quilombolas are a high-risk group for Coronavirus. We have become invisible in every possible way,” — Gilvânia Maria da Silva / CONAQ. Image by Mayangdi Inzaulgarat. BOA VISTA QUILOMBO, Oriximiná municipality, Pará state, Brazil — As the number of Coronavirus infections soars in Brazil, fear is gripping Boa Vista, a small community of quilombolas, Afro-Brazilian descendants of runaway slaves in the Amazon basin. By May 20, Brazil, with more than 291,000 COVID-19 cases, overtook the United Kingdom (250,000 cases), placing it behind only Russia (308,000) and the United States (1,531,000). Most of the Latin American nation’s Coronavirus infections have been in large urban areas, but the pandemic is rapidly penetrating remote parts of Amazonia, with more than 500 indigenous cases already documented. Boa Vista has good reason for concern. It is a poor, densely populated village of 155 families, with dirt streets, lacking modern sanitation and health facilities, located a mere half mile from Porto Trombetas, the bustling company town of Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN), the world’s fourth largest bauxite mine. Porto Trombetas (population 6,500) confirmed its first three COVID-19 cases on 22 April. An MRN employee and two members of his family tested positive for the virus while in isolation after returning from a holiday in Manaus, where the Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll and been called an “utter disaster.” The Boa Vista quilombola community lacks basic sanitation and a medical facility. Experts say that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay