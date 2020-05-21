Cyclone Amphan kills at least 72 in eastern India: minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – At least 72 people were killed in eastern India after a powerful cyclone tore through coastal areas and neighbouring Bangladesh, a state chief minister said on Thursday.

The cyclone struck the state of West Bengal on Wednesday, devastating villages, tearing down power lines, and leaving large tracts of land under water.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the death toll stood at 72 with most caused by electrocution and falling trees.

Bangladesh where the cyclone moved on to has so far reported 10 deaths.