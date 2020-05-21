Deaths, arrests and protests as Philippines re-emerges from lockdown

MANILA — The Philippines’ COVID-19 lockdown has exacerbated threats to activists fighting for their lands and their environment, with least 10 land defenders swept up in a series of arrests by security forces during the two-month lockdown period. Another defender, who was providing relief aid, was shot and killed by unknown assailants. The country was under lockdown, known as an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), from March 17 to May 15 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, and is now transitioning into more relaxed quarantine measures in most areas. During the ECQ period, government security forces manned checkpoints, apprehending and arresting around 120,000 for violating lockdown guidelines, which prohibit mass gatherings, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement. The lockdown justified arrests and assaults on defenders in the guise of enforcing COVID-19 measures, Leon Dulce of the progressive environmental group Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (Kalikasan PNE) told Mongabay. “Both the infectious virus spread and the draconian government response pose challenges to environmental defenders,” he said. “Defenders need more protection from both the contagion and from repression.” The lockdown saw the killing of an environmental and political activist in the Philippines, labeled the most dangerous country for land and environmental defenders by the international watchdog Global Witness in a report last year. Jose Reynaldo “Jory” Porquia was gunned down in Iloilo City in the central Philippines by unidentified assailants on April 30. Porquia was one of the founding members of Bayan Muna, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

