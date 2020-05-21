Trump says Army Corps of Engineers galvanized to help with Michigan flooding

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the business community as he visits the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

YIPSILANTI, Mich. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Army Corps of Engineers has been galvanized to help with flooding in Michigan, which has displaced thousands of residents near the city of Midland.