Papuan farmer dies after alleged police assault at palm oil company

JAKARTA — Activists in the Indonesian province of Papua are demanding an investigation into the death of an indigenous man who was reportedly assaulted by a police officer after complaining about his farm being cleared by a major palm oil company. Marius Betera died on the way to a clinic in Boven Digoel district to seek medical aid on May 16, hours after the alleged assault at a field office of PT Tunas Sawa Erma (TSE), a subsidiary of palm oil and logging giant Korindo Group. He was buried on May 18. “The perpetrator being a police [officer] who helped PT TSE has violated his duties and functions as a police,” a group of NGOs said in a statement. “The act of violence … leading to the death of the victim is a criminal offense that must be held accountable before the court,” they added. The incident stemmed from the morning of May 16, when Marius, a former security guard at PT TSE’s plantation, arrived at his banana plot on the company’s land and found it had been bulldozed. The company allocates land for its workers to plant their own crops that they can sell for extra income, and while Marius had resigned from PT TSE in August 2019, the company had allowed him to continue staying on site. Marius went to the company’s field office to complain about his farm being cleared, saying the company should have notified him that it planned to do so. Because he’d gone there…This article was originally published on Mongabay

