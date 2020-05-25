As lockdown ends, activists brace to resume fight over Manila Bay reclamation

MANILA — Land reclamation projects in Manila Bay are expected to resume once Metro Manila transitions from lockdown this month, some part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s flagship “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program. In early April, Duterte said he was willing to sell government properties to fund his administration’s pandemic response, including allowing reclamation projects in Manila Bay that he’d previously opposed in exchange for rice and cash. “Our reserves can only last for a few months,” Duterte said on April 6. “I am willing to sell the whole Dewey Boulevard for whoever wants to reclaim [the land around it]. Give me rice and I will approve that even if I don’t agree to reclamation.” The 7.6-kilometer waterfront road, more popularly known as Roxas Boulevard, is a government asset that cannot be sold. The land adjacent to it, however, can. Duterte’s office retracted his statement the next day and reiterated the president’s opposition to land reclamation. In February, Duterte addressed critics of the reclamation projects by saying he would not allow “massive land reclamations by the private sector” until the end of his term in 2022. The environmental impacts, he said, will cause the “collapse of Manila.” But he remains open to government-led reclamation projects. Prior this, 25 land reclamation projects have already been registered and are at various stages of approval with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). Of these projects, at least four have already been approved. Manila Bay is protected by a Supreme Court ruling issued in 2011, which directed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay