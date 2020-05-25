Brazil’s ‘land-grabbers law’ threatens Amazonia (commentary)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Even as his popularity with the public plunges, Bolsonaro continues trying to force destructive environmental legislation through Congress. Photo credit: jeso.carneiro on Visualhunt.com / CC BY-NC. Brazil’s Amazon forest faces yet another immanent threat, this time in the form of a proposed new “land-grabbers’ law” that could be enacted within the next few days. Proposed law PL-2633/20 has just replaced what was, until it expired on 19 May, provisional measure MP-910. The new bill is currently pending in the Chamber of Deputies under an “urgent” regime, and its approval would be another setback for efforts to contain Amazon deforestation. The bill would facilitate legalization of illegally occupied government land, and even allows titling on the basis of mere “self-declarations.” Brazil differs significantly from most of the world, including other tropical-forest countries such as those in Africa and Southeast Asia. In most countries the idea would not even enter anyone’s head that a person could simply invade an area of government land, start cutting down the forest, and wind up rewarded with a land title. In North America a somewhat similar situation persisted through part of the “Wild West” period, and in the Old World such actions ended many hundreds of years ago. On frontiers in Brazil this has been the de facto practice ever since Europeans arrived 520 years ago. Ending this system by means of a government decision, as opposed to letting it continue until the last tree is cut, has long been a conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

