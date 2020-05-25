Coronavirus: Drivers plan to walk more to keep cleaner air of lockdown – survey

From BBC

British drivers are ready to change their behaviour to maintain the cleaner air of the lockdown and protect the environment, a survey suggests.

Of the 20,000 motorists polled for the AA, half said they will walk more and 40% intended to drive less.

Four in five would take some action to reduce their impact on air quality.

It comes after researchers warned the dramatic improvements in air quality in recent weeks could be quickly reversed as the coronavirus restrictions ease.

As well as walking more and driving less, a quarter of motorists said they planned to work from home more, another quarter said they would be flying less while one in five plan to cycle more.

“We have all enjoyed the benefits of cleaner air during lockdown and it is gratifying that the vast majority of drivers want to do their bit to maintain the cleaner air,” said AA president Edmund King.

“Walking and cycling more, coupled with less driving and more working from home, could have a significant effect on both reducing congestion and maintaining cleaner air.”

Meanwhile, the AA is warning drivers in England – now able to drive to destinations for exercise or open-air recreation – against travelling to tourist destinations this Bank Holiday Monday.

“Drivers should think about how far they need to travel to enjoy the great outdoors,” Mr King said.

Traffic surge fears

The UK government has pledged £250m for improvements in cycling and walking infrastructure and many British towns and cities are already making more road space available for pedestrians and those on bikes.

It is the first part a £5bn investment announced in February, the Department for Transport said.

But the official advice from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as some people start to go back to work is that people should drive rather than use public transport, when walking or