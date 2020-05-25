Daimler aims for worldwide carbon-neutral production by 2022: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Ola Kaellenius, CEO of German luxury car manufacturer Daimler AG, speaks at the annual results news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German luxury automaker Daimler on Monday announced tougher carbon emissions targets, saying it aimed to reach carbon dioxide-neutral production of passenger cars worldwide by 2022.

“Now we go for worldwide carbon-neutral production by 2022,” CEO Ola Kaellenius said, adding that the goal included battery production.

The carbon goal previously had just applied to Europe.