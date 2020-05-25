For Sri Lankans reporting environmental crimes, there’s now an app for that

Kelanimulla is one of the last remaining wetlands in Sri Lanka’s western district of Colombo, and is a refuge for urban wildlife, including the elusive fishing cat. The wetland absorbs runoff from the Kelani River, playing a key role in urban flood control. But since October last year, truckloads of debris and waste have been illegally dumped into this important ecosystem. So a concerned resident decided to report the dumping to the authorities — via a mobile app. Recently launched, eJustice was developed by the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ), an NGO that advocates for environmental justice and equity in Sri Lanka. “Thanks to the information received through the eJustice mobile app, we could act immediately on the illegal filling of Kelanimulla wetland,” Janaka Withanage, CEJ’s policy and advocacy campaign officer, told Mongabay. Soon, more complaints came in through the app, and a team was dispatched to look into the issue. As the encroached wetland was under private ownership, CEJ informed the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation (SLRDC), which took immediate action, Janaka said. The eJustice app was introduced in October 2019 for both Apple and Android devices. The idea is to encourage citizens to share information on possible environmental crimes while remaining anonymous to prevent any backlash. CEJ verifies the information and then uses it to demand action from the authorities, Janaka said. CEJ’s eJustice mobile app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices free of charge. Image courtesy of the Centre for Environmental Justice. Quick…This article was originally published on Mongabay

