Brazil judge blocks appointment of missionary to indigenous agency

This isolated uncontacted indigenous group in the Brazilian Amazon is clearly hostile to the helicopter hovering overhead. Photo credit: TravelingMan on VisualHunt / CC BY-NC-ND. Indigenous leaders and advocates in Brazil are celebrating a judge’s decision to block the controversial appointment of an Evangelical missionary to oversee protection of isolated tribes in the country’s Amazon states. Last February, in a move that drew outcry from domestic and international observers, Ricardo Lopes Dias, an anthropologist and Evangelical pastor, was picked to head the isolated and recently contacted tribes department at Brazil’s indigenous agency FUNAI, giving him access to detailed information on more than 100 registered isolated groups. Evangelical Christians and religious lawmakers form a significant political support base for President Jair Bolsonaro who has repeatedly called for indigenous reserves to be reduced and opened up for agribusiness and mining. The appointment is “nothing more than a plan to please Evangelical fundamentalists who make up the government’s base,” said Beto Marubo, president of the Javari Valley Indigenous Peoples Union, an organization that had called for, and helped organize for, Dias’ departure. The Javari Valley Indigenous Reserve, Amazonas state. Indigenous advocates fear that Evangelical missionaries will continue trying to contact and convert isolated groups to Christianity. Image courtesy of FUNAI. Last Thursday, appellate judge Antonio Souza Prudente overturned the nomination of Dias at the request of Brazil’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office that warned of possible “genocide” and “ethnocide” — the destruction of a people’s culture — if missionary groups had access to sensitive data…This article was originally published on Mongabay

