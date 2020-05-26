Coronavirus: Can we stay safe as lockdown eases?

From BBC

As lockdowns are eased all over the world, what are the risks of getting infected as people come into closer contact with each other?

It’s a question that scientists have been exploring in a variety of settings including restaurants and offices.

Frustratingly, the evidence for how the virus can be transmitted is often slim and if the answers seem vague it’s because the science is uncertain.

It comes amid pressure from businesses, such as pubs, to be allowed to reopen.

But the influence is also coming from people wondering if the rules are too strict.

What are the key factors?

The most obvious is distance.

Research that began in the 1930s showed that when someone coughs, most of the droplets they release either evaporate or fall to the ground within about one metre.

That’s why the World Health Organization (WHO) settled on its “one metre” rule for social distancing.

Some governments have opted for a safer limit of 1.5m with the UK and others preferring an even more cautious 2m.

The guidance essentially means that the further you’re apart, the safer you ought to be but it’s not distance alone that matters.

The second key factor is timing – how long you’re close to someone.

The UK government’s advice is that spending six seconds with an infected person 1m away carries the same risk as spending one minute with them if they’re 2m away.

And where it’s not possible to keep your distance from a colleague, the aim is to limit the time together to 15 minutes.

But as well as timing, there’s another important issue: ventilation.

Being outside carries the least risk because any virus released by someone infected will be diluted in the breeze.

That doesn’t mean the possibility of transmission is zero.

Even out of doors, the UK’s official advice is to stay 2m apart and, if you’re closer, try not